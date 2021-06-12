Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 748 Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Nintendo by 2.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nintendo by 235.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 2.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 2.7% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nintendo alerts:

NTDOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nintendo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.70. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $82.55.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTDOY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.