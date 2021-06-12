2,940 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after buying an additional 78,980 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of MEDP opened at $175.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.66. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,168,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.