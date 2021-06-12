L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,818 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in L Brands were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,393,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in L Brands by 1,689.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,730 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in L Brands by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

In other L Brands news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,086,458 shares of company stock worth $506,868,758 over the last 90 days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

