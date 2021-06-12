Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.22 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Loews were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Loews by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Loews by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE L opened at $56.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,406.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.39. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

