The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,566 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 13.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 329.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 18.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,819 shares of company stock valued at $495,193. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

NYSE:SJM opened at $136.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $140.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

