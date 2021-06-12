Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Shares of HWM opened at $35.37 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

