Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $601.68 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.43 and a 12-month high of $689.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $604.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

