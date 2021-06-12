Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 3,486 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 31.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $3,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 72,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $1,789,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,277,558.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 868,632 shares of company stock valued at $65,037,602. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.81 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

