Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $29,732,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after buying an additional 3,038,989 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after buying an additional 2,952,046 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,339,000 after buying an additional 1,824,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,128 shares of company stock worth $2,255,252. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

TEVA opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

