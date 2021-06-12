Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 4,255 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,433 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,483,000 after purchasing an additional 464,712 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,337 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,410.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 334,026 shares of company stock valued at $17,565,605 over the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.00. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

