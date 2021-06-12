Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 54,842 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 704,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,265,000 after acquiring an additional 816,986 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 855,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after acquiring an additional 33,744 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,663,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,555,000 after acquiring an additional 502,910 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

NYSE:WPM opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $57.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

