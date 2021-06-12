Mooncoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.89 or 0.00448601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011987 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000210 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

