Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.67.

HRI has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $7,572,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRI opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.07. Herc has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $117.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

