eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,052,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,722,000 after purchasing an additional 64,998 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,050,000. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,381 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,811,000 after buying an additional 227,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

EHTH opened at $62.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of -0.13. eHealth has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $120.21.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. Research analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

