Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,009 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Bancolombia worth $11,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

NYSE:CIB opened at $31.26 on Friday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.