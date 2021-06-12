Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 9,521 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMAB opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 96.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.49. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMAB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

