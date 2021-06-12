State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 233 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of M/I Homes worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHO. JMP Securities increased their target price on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE MHO opened at $63.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.84. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

