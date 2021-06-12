State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,264 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $408,905,000 after acquiring an additional 137,831 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Innospec by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,025,000 after acquiring an additional 235,863 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Innospec by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 914,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 806,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Innospec by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,432,000 after acquiring an additional 155,827 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Innospec stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.44.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $118,410.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,613.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $203,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,424.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

