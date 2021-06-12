State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.55. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. Research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

CTRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

