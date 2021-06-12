State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.27. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

