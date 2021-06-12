HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 54.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,262 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in MEDNAX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MD. Mizuho increased their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MD stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.15.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

