HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $73,541,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,617,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,666,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of ALRM opened at $82.60 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $132,106.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,257.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,474 shares of company stock worth $13,035,122. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.