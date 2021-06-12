State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of HNI worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in HNI by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of HNI by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in HNI by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in HNI by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.19.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. HNI had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HNI. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Sidoti raised HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $161,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,454.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $42,786.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,423.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,705 shares of company stock worth $1,142,024. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

