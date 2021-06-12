RMB Capital Management LLC Takes $392,000 Position in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CALB. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in California BanCorp by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in California BanCorp during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in California BanCorp during the first quarter worth about $468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in California BanCorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in California BanCorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 169,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CALB opened at $18.19 on Friday. California BanCorp has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $149.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.31.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. California BanCorp had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

