RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $472.16 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.19 and a twelve month high of $474.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $422.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

