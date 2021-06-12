RMB Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $300.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.74. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.17 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

