RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 577 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $140.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.