Sciencast Management LP Boosts Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,428 shares of company stock worth $1,333,111. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

