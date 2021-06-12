8,883 Shares in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,883 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,961,000 after acquiring an additional 417,357 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,316,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,522,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,886,000 after acquiring an additional 156,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.93.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

