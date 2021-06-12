First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the May 13th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $42.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $43.03.

