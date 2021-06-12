DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,723,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $49,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DouYu International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DouYu International in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $8.02 on Friday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 133.69 and a beta of 0.78.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

