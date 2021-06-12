Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE SPB opened at C$15.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.02. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$10.61 and a 1 year high of C$15.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.25 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.