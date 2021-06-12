Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $315.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.91.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $276.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.27.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

