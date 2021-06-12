C Shelton James Sells 2,000 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Director C Shelton James sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $21,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,692.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. CSP Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.25.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.14%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

