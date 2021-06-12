Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $38.76 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

