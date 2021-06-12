Analysts Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. Cutera reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cutera by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Cutera by 521.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Cutera by 138.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cutera by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.35 million, a P/E ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 1.60. Cutera has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $47.93.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

