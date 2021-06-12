Halma plc (HLMA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.78 on August 12th

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.78 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.87. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,735 ($35.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,568.24. The company has a market capitalization of £10.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.69. Halma has a one year low of GBX 2,119.33 ($27.69) and a one year high of GBX 2,785.32 ($36.39).

Get Halma alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLMA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,385 ($31.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,257.50 ($29.49).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.