Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2308 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRUNF opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dream Unlimited from $27.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

