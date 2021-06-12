David W. Karp Purchases 550 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director David W. Karp bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $24,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,710.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $44.50 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $48.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $276.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after purchasing an additional 140,903 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.