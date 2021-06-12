Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Sells $30,330.00 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $20.89 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $687.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.92.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 429,166 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $6,814,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $4,747,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
