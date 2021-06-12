Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Sells $30,330.00 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $20.89 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $687.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 429,166 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $6,814,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $4,747,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

