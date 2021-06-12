Charles E. Green III Purchases 1,000 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Charles E. Green III bought 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.56. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.9%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Bankshares by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 298,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

