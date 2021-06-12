bAlpha One Day Volume Reaches $4.58 Million (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $71.72 or 0.00201325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00058865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.18 or 0.00792074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.20 or 0.08272876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00086151 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 17,999 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BALPHAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.