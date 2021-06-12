AdEx Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.90 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001973 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $85.77 million and $2.90 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00058865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.18 or 0.00792074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.20 or 0.08272876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00086151 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 129,159,859 coins and its circulating supply is 122,017,383 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

