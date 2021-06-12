-$1.55 EPS Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to post ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.48) and the highest is ($0.83). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($5.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.20) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.
Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78).
ZLAB stock opened at $169.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.17. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,655,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $2,497,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,116 shares of company stock worth $46,024,019.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zai Lab Company Profile
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.
