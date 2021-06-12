John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JW.B stock opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.78.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

