John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
JW.B stock opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.78.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
