Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of VWTR stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. Vidler Water Resources has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $211.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 100.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

