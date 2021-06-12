Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of VWTR stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. Vidler Water Resources has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $211.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64.
Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 100.23%.
Vidler Water Resources Company Profile
Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.
