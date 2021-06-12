Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in AON by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in AON by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in AON by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

AON stock opened at $250.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $177.21 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.02. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

