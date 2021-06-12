Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 50,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

