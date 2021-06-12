New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.36% of Exelixis worth $25,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Exelixis by 37.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Exelixis by 54.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 404,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 142,666 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Exelixis by 38.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 193,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 53,976 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Exelixis by 24.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 809,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after buying an additional 158,392 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $1,377,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $140,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,248 shares of company stock valued at $9,473,595. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXEL stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.76.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

