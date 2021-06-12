New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,369,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 249,093 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 294,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 228,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,309 shares of company stock worth $52,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

